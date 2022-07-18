BC Games athletes arrive in under 72 hours, and the anticipation is building in Prince George.

“The community has really rallied to put on these games” says Mindy Stroet, Director of Friends of the Games. “We are so incredibly grateful for everybody who has come on board.”

The games are still accepting volunteers, especially in the food service and accommodations departments, but as a whole “we are doing a lot better.”

Stroet is pleased with more than just overall volunteer numbers, she says 89 companies have come on board the Friends of the Games sponsorship program.

“The community is going to come alive in a couple of days. I really encourage everyone to come out and check out a sport or two or three.”

The Games’ opening ceremonies will begin at 6pm Thursday, July 21st in the CN centre, admission is free.