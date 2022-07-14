Mackenzie RCMP are asking the public to steer clear of the trails east of town and Morfee lake Road as a search for an armed man continues from last night.

Mackenzie officers were called to Lost Lake Trail last night just after 6:30 after a 39-year-old man, a friend of the 911 caller, came to the trail with a rifle.

The man was acting strangely and the caller was concerned for his wellbeing.

He was last seen entering the Lost Lake Trail. Shortly after, several shots were heard.

A search that started last night has resumed and has been going on all day. The North District Emergency Response team, air services, and the police dogs have all joined in the search.