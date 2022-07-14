Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen’s billboard near Smithers has once again been targeted with hateful graffiti.

The sign could be seen with swastikas spray painted and the phrase “Dictatorship party”.

According to the RCMP, no suspects have been identified.

“To whoever continues to vandalize my highway signs with the worst hate and racist images imaginable, you do not represent the northwest. You do not represent an intelligent or meaningful political voice. It is hate. It is vile. You are convincing no one,” Cullen said in a Facebook post.

This is the second time the sign has been vandalized with the first time being in December.

It was also vandalized with swastikas and hateful statements.

Police added that it is too early to see if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to call Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.