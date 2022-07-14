If you’re flying back into Canada from another country you will once again be subject to random COVID-19 testing effective Tuesday, July 19th..

The feds announced this morning (Thursday) the practice is returning next week in four of our country’s biggest airports, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.

If you’re selected for the testing, you will receive an email notification within 15 minutes of going through customs.

Testing for all travellers, whether fully vaccinated or not, will be completed outside of airports either via an in-person appointment at select testing provider locations and pharmacies, or a virtual appointment for a self-swab test.

Travellers who do not qualify as fully vaccinated, unless exempt, must continue to test on Day 1 and Day 8 of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The government says if your arrival test result is positive, you must go into isolation and follow the federal requirement to isolate for 10 days from the date of the test result even if the isolation requirement is shorter in your province or territory.

-With files from Vista National Newswire