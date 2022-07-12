According to police, a weekend shooting took place at a residence in Prince George.

On Saturday night (July 9th) just after 11:00, RCMP received a report of shots fired at a

residence on the 6200-block of Lalonde Road.

Police officers attended the location and confirmed several shots had hit the front of the house

No injuries were reported to the officers.

“The investigation leads police to believe this was a targeted event. Our Investigative Support Team is currently working to determine a suspect in this file,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

The investigation shows a small, dark-colored sedan may be associated with the shooting.

Mounties are asking that anyone with information, video surveillance, or possible dash cam footage on this event, call the non-emergency number at 250-561-3300 to speak with a police officer.