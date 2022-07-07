BC’s police watchdog has filed a report to the Prosecution Service for consideration of charges following a motor vehicle incident last summer.

On August 19th of 2021, an officer with the Prince George RCMP was involved in a crash on Highway 97 north and Industrial Way with a blue Kia Rio.

The female driver of the Kia was taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

However, the Independent Investigations Office noted at the end of April, that the injuries sustained by the victim met the threshold of serious harm as defined by the Police Act.

It has been determined that there is a chance the officer did commit a driving offense.

In order to approve charges, the BC Prosecution Service, must be satisfied there is a likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered.