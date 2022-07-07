Attorney-General David Eby is now the front-runner to succeed John Horgan as NDP leader and premier.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, who had been expected to enter the contest, has announced he won’t be running.

In fact, Kahlon is throwing his support behind Eby, saying he’s called the Attorney-General to offer his support.

So far, no one has officially entered the race but the two had been considered the main competitors.

Kahlon’s decision puts Eby in the driver’s seat.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire