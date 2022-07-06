Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsCoastal GasLink contractor injured following altercation near Lamprey Creek Bridge
FeaturedNews

Coastal GasLink contractor injured following altercation near Lamprey Creek Bridge

By Brendan Pawliw
RCMP Cruiser (Photo from BC RCMP Flickr)

RCMP is investigating an altercation that occurred involving a Coastal GasLink contractor and a lone individual.

A contractor was injured on Thursday last week (June 30) after he asked the man to step aside from the bridge but he did not.

The contractor sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP said that the suspect left on foot in the direction of a protest camp at the Lamprey Creek Recreation site on the Morice Forest Service Road.

She added that while conducting patrols on the Morice Forest Service Road.

with files from Lindsay Newman, MyBulkleyLakesNow.com staff

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News