RCMP continue to look for information about a missing Fraser Lake man.
42 year-old Jerry Keith Krietz was reported missing on July 9, 2017 after he had not been heard from since July 7.
Police say he was going on a shopping trip to Prince George and to possibly stay a few days.
When Krietz left the area he was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier which was found abandoned a month later.
He was expected to return to work on July 10,2017.
Krietz is being described as:
- Caucasian
- 5’10
- 185 lbs
- Brown eyes
- Dark brown hair, usually shaved
Anyone with information or know where he might be is being told to contact Fraser Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
