RCMP continue to look for information about a missing Fraser Lake man.

42 year-old Jerry Keith Krietz was reported missing on July 9, 2017 after he had not been heard from since July 7.

Police say he was going on a shopping trip to Prince George and to possibly stay a few days.

When Krietz left the area he was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier which was found abandoned a month later.

He was expected to return to work on July 10,2017.

Krietz is being described as:

Caucasian

5’10

185 lbs

Brown eyes

Dark brown hair, usually shaved

Anyone with information or know where he might be is being told to contact Fraser Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.