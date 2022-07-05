A cloud of controversy surrounds the Assembly of First Nations, as it opens its annual meeting in Vancouver today (Tuesday).

The Assembly’s executive has suspended national chief RoseAnne Archibald, as it investigates complaints from some of her staff.

But Archibald insists she was penalized for her efforts to investigate corruption within the AFN and her call for a forensic audit of its expenditures over the last eight years.

She won’t be allowed into the three-day conference.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire