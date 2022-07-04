Decision time is looming for about 10 thousand retail grocery and warehouse workers in BC.

Members from the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 247 are voting this week on whether to accept the latest contract offer from Loblaws or issue a strike notice.

Loblaws owns and operates the 28 affected Superstore locations including Prince George.

Engagement and Education Coordinator, Ximena Mastrodonato told MyPGNow.com that the union rejected the company’s initial offer back in April.

“At the last vote, 97% of the members voted in favour of strike action.”

Voting on the new offer began over the weekend and the ballots will be counted on Friday.

According to a release, if members decide to strike, the union will serve notice on the company and announce the exact timing and nature of employee walkouts and the establishment of picket lines across the affected worksites.

While strike notice is normally 72 hours, as required by the BC Labour Relations Code, it is expected that Loblaw will seek to extend the notice period because the dispute would involve perishable goods.