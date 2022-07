Jordell Sellars has now been charged in connection with a shooting behind the grandstand at the Williams Lake Stampede on Sunday afternoon.

Sellars is facing one count each of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of Lashway Merritt.

Sellars appeared in court today (Monday) for a bail hearing and was remanded until July 11th.

With files from George Henderson mycariboonow