Pope Francis is denying reports over possible resignation

By Brendan Pawliw
(Image supplied by Fr. Daniele Muscolino Pastor, Holy Name of Jesus, North Bay & St. Alphonsus Liguori, Callander Director of Vocations, Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie).

Pope Francis said he’s not about to resign.

Reports have been circulating that the 85-year-old pontiff will be stepping down because of health issues.

He’s been dealing with knee problems that, at times, have confined him to a wheelchair.

In an interview, Francis denied reports he has cancer.

He plans to continue with his visit to Canada later this month and hopes to travel to Moscow and Kyiv shortly thereafter.

The Pope is expected to expand upon his apology for the treatment of aboriginal children in Catholic-run residential schools during his Canadian visit.

He’s due to make stops in Quebec City, Edmonton, and Iqaluit.

In May, BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee expressed his disappointment that the Pope’s visit will not include a stop in Kamloops and could be part of a delegation that heads up to Edmonton to meet with the pontiff.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

