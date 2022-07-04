Police are investigating and have arrested one suspect after a public shooting this afternoon (Sunday) at the Williams Lake Stampede grounds.

RCMP were notified of a shooting on the stampede grounds (located on the 800 block of Mackenzie Avenue South) at 3:37 p.m. today.

According to police, two people suffering from unspecified injuries were taken to a local area hospital and one suspect is in custody.

Mounties believe that this incident was targeted and no further risk remains to the public.

The investigation is in its infancy and no further information is available at this time.

If anyone has any information or any video of the incident contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.