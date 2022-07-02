It’s been two years since the Mayor had the honor of welcoming rodeo fans from all over the Cariboo and beyond to the Williams Lake Stampede.

Walt Cobb has officially laid out the welcome mat to visitors and competitors taking part in the 94th annual event.

In addition to attending rodeo performances, Cobb has a pretty full schedule over the long weekend.

“The City has a float and I will be in the Stampede parade and I think all of Council will be as well.” Cobb said.

- Advertisement -

“Willie has done an excellent job of pulling it all together with his crew. We have some dignitaries here on Saturday, I get to introduce some out-of-town visitors, the street party is happening as well, I’ll be there to do a welcoming as well. I will be cooking bacon at the breakfast for Rotary tomorrow through Sunday, and Saturday night I’ll be helping at the Legion doing the steak out.”

Cobb is also excited about the economical boost the City will get from the Stampede.

“I think that over the years it’s brought millions of dollars into our community whether it be hotels, restaurants, any tourists. It’s also our brand, what we’re known for, and everyone I’ve talked to is excited about the return of the Williams Lake Stampede.”

–Files by Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now