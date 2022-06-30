A three-vehicle crash on Highway 5 near the Six Mile Bridge in Blue River has claimed a pair of lives.

Just after 2 pm yesterday (Wednesday), police determined a northbound sedan with two people inside entered the other lane and made contact with the trailer of a wide-load and then head-on with the pilot truck that was following.

According to the RCMP and BC Highway Patrol, a man in his seventies, as well as a male in his twenties, died from the crash.

The driver of the pilot truck, a woman in her forties, was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance for treatment of significant injuries.

The cause of the incident is not criminal in nature, but evidence suggests the driver of the sedan may have suffered from a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Highway 5 was closed for four hours but has since re-opened.