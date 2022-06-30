It’s going to be more difficult to get where you’re going if you’re travelling by plane this summer.

Air Canada mentioned it’s making “meaningful” cuts in its schedule through July and August, to try to cope with delayed and cancelled flights, missing luggage, and staff shortages.

C-E-O Michael Rousseau stated people are returning to air travel at an unprecedented rate and airlines just can’t keep up with the demand.

He adds the airline has to reduce its schedule to try to ease the burden on both staff and travellers.

Most of the flights affected will be those through Toronto and Montreal airports, primarily evening and late-night flights.

International routes will not be affected.

Meantime, the federal government is extending COVID-19 rules for travellers arriving in Canada until at least September 30th.

That includes the compulsory use of the Arrive-Can app and mandatory testing and quarantines for unvaccinated travellers.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire