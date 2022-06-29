The Select Standing Committee on Health wants you to share your thoughts regarding B.C.’s drug toxicity and overdose crisis.

British Columbians are invited to provide written comments before 3 pm on August 5th.

From there, the group, which includes Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond, will carefully consider all input received as it prepares its report.

The committee began holding public hearings last month.

“Recognizing the urgency of the overdose crisis, the committee began its work immediately in order to better understand the complex issues that have led to the current situation in our province. Many key organizations and individuals have already provided valuable information, but we also want to ensure that British Columbians across the province have an opportunity to participate in this process and provide us with their input,” said Bond.

The committee, made up of members from all parties represented in the legislative assembly, was provided its terms of reference for this examination on April 4th and must submit its report by November 2nd.

To read transcripts, view presentation materials, and listen to audio recordings of what the committee has heard, to date click here.

The members of the committee are:

* Niki Sharma, MLA, Vancouver-Hastings (chair);

* Shirley Bond, MLA, Prince George-Valemount (deputy chair);

* Pam Alexis, MLA, Abbotsford-Mission;

* Susie Chant, MLA, North Vancouver-Seymour;

* Dan Davies, MLA, Peace River North;

* Sonia Furstenau, MLA, Cowichan Valley;

* Trevor Halford, MLA, Surrey-White Rock;

* Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA, Courtenay-Comox;

* Doug Routley, MLA, Nanaimo-North Cowichan; and

* Mike Starchuk, MLA, Surrey-Cloverdale.