Reaction continues to pour in following John Horgan’s decision to step down as premier.

The 62-year-old recently completed his second bout with cancer and is considered cancer-free.

Nechako Lakes BC Liberal MLA. John Rustad said while he was not in agreeance with many NDP policies, Horgan did lead our province through a turbulent time.

“You know when you look at premier Horgan, he led us through a very difficult time when dealing with an epidemic and I think that is probably what his record will reflect.”

Prince George-Mackenzie Liberal MLA, Mike Morris wasn’t shocked to see Horgan make this announcement.

“I could see that coming. He’s gone through a lot of life-transforming issues in the last year or so with his health and I am sure it has given him pause for reflection.”

“He is a good guy. I appreciated working with him in the house over these past number of years and he’s well thought of right across the province. I wish him well and I hope that he can maintain his health and have many more pleasant summers with his wife over the coming years.”

Horgan will remain on as premier until the party elects its new leader.

Horgan was sworn in as premier in July of 2017 after Christy Clark’s Liberal government was defeated in a non-confidence vote ending a 16-year run in power.