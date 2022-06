Another high streamflow advisory is in place for the Upper Fraser.

It was issued today (Tuesday) by the BC River Forecast Centre and is due to the hot weather and the snowmelt rates that are averaging 35 to 65 mm of melt per day this week.

Areas of forecast high flows include the Bowron River, McGregor, and Fraser Rivers around McBride, Hansard, Shelley, and through Prince George to South Fort George and further downstream to Quesnel.