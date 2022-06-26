The Prince George Alano Society is fundraising through a Show and Shine at their clubhouse today. (Sunday)

They’re offering a barbeque by donation to raise funds to help with their operating costs.

“We provide service and supports for Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous,” said Alano Club House Manager Al Spencer.

“We have a full kitchen, we provide home cooked meals and affordable meals.”

Spencer added the clubhouse is not restricted, and anyone is welcome to the clubhouse.