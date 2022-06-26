The College of New Caledonia is expanding a pair of their in-demand programs.

The college’s Web and Graphic Design (WEGD) program will be available entirely online, and the Early Childhood Care and Learning (ECCL) program will be delivered with blended learning to give the option for in-person or online.

CNC’s Dean of Human Services, Jonathon Penny, said the expansion is in response to high demand from industry.

“ECCL in particular, we know that there’s desperate need for childhood care in all of the communities that CNC serves,” Penny said.

“There’s industry interest in supporting that expansion and certainly ministry support in doing so.”

On top of industry demand, Penny said there’s also high demand from people who want to enroll in those programs as well.

“There’s interest, not only need, for Early Childhood Care, but interest from folks who can’t afford to come into Prince George and complete that training,” Penny said.

Penny added this is a trial run for the expansion, and will be done for the next two years.