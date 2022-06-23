A young Quesnel cowboy was seriously injured at a BC Rodeo event in Prince George over the weekend.

A release on the Rodeo Prince George Facebook page confirms that Tyson Roberts was bucked off his horse in the bronc riding on Saturday (June 25) afternoon and sustained a serious and life-changing spinal cord injury.

Rodeo PG has set up an account and 100 percent of all monies raised will be sent to the Roberts family to support Tyson’s medical expenses.

If you would like to help, donations can be sent via e-transfer to rodeopg@outlook.com or be made at any Integris Credit Union to the Tyson Roberts Benefit Fund.

- Advertisement -

Tyson was considered a rising star in the sport and was coming off a provincial High School Rodeo saddle bronc title a week earlier.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now