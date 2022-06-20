Over 390 million dollars is being invested across British Columbia by CN Rail this year.

According to the rail company, this includes investments in technology, capacity, rolling stock units, and company-wide decarbonization initiatives, as well as network improvements.

“CN’s rail network is critical to the supply chain and underpins the provincial and national economy. The efficient and reliable transportation of goods will be especially valuable as the economy recovers from the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19,” – Rob Fleming, Transporation Minister of BC.

CN’s Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacing 111 miles of rail;

Installing approximately 126,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilding 37 road crossing surfaces; and

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure Over the past five years, CN has invested over 1.8 billion dollars in our province.

A link to the full release can be found here.