A first-of-its-kind housing development for seniors as well as those who require on-site dementia care support is now open in Vanderhoof.

“This new building will provide a significant supply of homes for vulnerable seniors and patients in Vanderhoof, allowing them to remain connected within their communities while receiving the care they need,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

“I want to thank the many partners involved who helped us ensure seniors have safe and affordable housing, along with basic dignity and respect.”

Located at 2657 Church Ave., Parkview Place is a three-story building with 20 one-bedroom rental homes for seniors with low to moderate incomes.

- Advertisement -

A newly licensed dementia care facility, named Aurora Homes, will operate out of the building’s ground floor and will provide an additional eight accessible studio units for patients, which will open later in 2022.

According to the province, the homes feature new technologies that support dementia care, such as circadian rhythm lighting.

Parkview Place is the first building in B.C. to combine independent seniors housing with a licensed dementia care facility with 24-hour staffing.

A link to the news release can be found here.