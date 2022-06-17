Father’s Day weekend will be a busy one for anyone interested in going to a rodeo.

Rodeo Prince George and the Nechako Valley Rodeo Association will both be kicking off events today (Friday).

Kevin Cunin with Rodeo PG said they’re starting with a barrel race Friday evening.

“We’re coming back. It’s going to be the Huber Equipment Rodeo Prince George. So the 18th and 19th we’re going to do a big rodeo with what will probably be the biggest semi pro in the province.”

Cunin added that there will be a dance held on Saturday night that people can buy tickets for, and they’ll have a beer garden at the rodeo as well as six food vendors.

He noted that each day will be completely unique, and they’ll also be keeping the show compact.

“So we have a pretty efficient program that we’re going to keep it down in the time so that it really is a family event, and get it in and have a lot of entertainment.”

The Nechako Valley Rodeo Association will also be kicking things off today.

“We have saddle bronc, bareback riding, all the eight major rodeo events,” said Sandra Ferguson from the Nechako Valley Rodeo.

Ferguson says today’s halftime show will have mini bronc riding and mini wild pony racing, and Saturday will have more mini wild pony racing as well as mutton-busting.

“We’ve got the rodeo dance happening Saturday night as well, and on Saturday, also during the halftime show, we are going to have the Saikuz Dancers.”