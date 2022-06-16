Williams Lake RCMP have now released information connecting an RCMP standoff in the 300 block of 9th Avenue with an armed robbery in 150 Mile early this (Wednesday) morning.

Police say the vehicle believed to have been involved in the robbery was located at the residence.

Two flashbangs and a pop could be heard at the house prior to the arrests this afternoon.

RCMP say there were no injuries in the incident.

- Advertisement -

The standoff began around 9:00 am, and ended just after 1:00 pm.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the 150 Mile Esso at 4:10 this morning for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say they were told that an unknown male walked in, confronted the lone employee, produced a firearm and then fled the store with cash and merchandise.

-Files by Zachary Barrowcliff, My Cariboo Now