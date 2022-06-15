An investigation into historical sexual assault allegations has resulted in numerous charges against a member of the Stellat’en First Nation.

On Tuesday, Paul Habsburg, 56, was arrested and charged for multiple sexual offences, reported to have occurred between 1984 and 2000 in the Fraser Lake area against multiple victims.

The matter is being investigated by the North District General Investigations Section, who believe there may be other victims or witness who have not yet spoken to police.

These individuals are encouraged to come forward with their information.

“Sexual assault can cause long term, lasting trauma to survivors, making it difficult to come forward to police,” said S/Sgt. Sascha Baldinger, Unit Commander North District GIS.

If you are a victim of Paul Habsburg, or have information pertaining to the investigation, you are asked to contact the Fraser Lake RCMP.

If you are not ready to report and wish to seek support services, please contact VictimLinkBC, which is a toll-free, confidential, multilingual service that can be accessed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.