Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsBC Premier's approval rating drops to 48%, lowest level since March of...
FeaturedNews

BC Premier’s approval rating drops to 48%, lowest level since March of 2020

By Brendan Pawliw
B.C. Premier John Horgan (Photo supplied by B.C. Government Flickr).

Premier John Horgan remains the third-most-popular premier in Canada.

But his rating, like most other premiers, is falling as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

The latest survey from the Angus Reid Institute shows that 48 percent of British Columbians approve of his performance.

That’s down seven points since the last survey three months ago, and his lowest ranking since March of 2020, just as the pandemic was beginning.

- Advertisement -

Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston is the most popular premier in the country, with a 62 percent approval rating.

But that’s fallen 11 points over the spring.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News