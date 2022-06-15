Premier John Horgan remains the third-most-popular premier in Canada.

But his rating, like most other premiers, is falling as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

The latest survey from the Angus Reid Institute shows that 48 percent of British Columbians approve of his performance.

That’s down seven points since the last survey three months ago, and his lowest ranking since March of 2020, just as the pandemic was beginning.

Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston is the most popular premier in the country, with a 62 percent approval rating.

But that’s fallen 11 points over the spring.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire