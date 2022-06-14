Four new projects in Vanderhoof received $55,000 in funding through the Nechako-Kitimaat Development Fund Society.

The District received a grant of $15,000 to upgrade the emergency lighting at the airport. The upgrades to the emergency lighting will ensure

there are no interruptions to services.

The Vanderhoof Menshed Society also received $15,000 to upgrade the building façade at the Menshed storefront and workshop on Burrard Street. The space brings together men who might otherwise be isolated and marginalized and connects them in a supportive and meaningful way.

Members work on community-inspired projects such as building picnic tables, sheds, docks, wheelchair ramps, and refurbishing household items and making them saleable.

- Advertisement -

Lastly, the Nechako Valley Exhibition Society was awarded a combined $25,000 to assist with putting on the 2022 Exhibition as well as the Agricultural Learning Series.

The Exhibition will take place in Vanderhoof from August 19-21.