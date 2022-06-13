B-C Liberal leader Kevin Falcon stated his party will be fighting for the issues he says the government is ignoring, in the lead-up to the next provincial election in 2024.

Falcon told the party’s annual convention yesterday (Sunday) that he and his fellow MLAs will be pushing for solutions to the family doctor shortage, the toxic drug crisis, and the huge surge in home prices.

He adds reviving the fortunes of the party could include a name change.

Delegates have approved a proposal to launch a process to consider new names….but, so far, no alternatives have been suggested.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire