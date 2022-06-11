Schools the Prince George area took part in a football jamboree this past weekend to celebrate the sport coming out of the pandemic.

Shas Ti Kelly Road, College Heights, Prince George Secondary School, and Nechako Valley Secondary School from SD 91 came together at Masich Place Stadium to face off in controlled scrimmages.

“Jamboree games are controlled scrimmages that take place after a three-week schedule of 10 practices,” said Steve Porter, a support teacher and football coach at Shas Ti.

“The intent of Spring Football is to help players transition from Freshman to Varsity and to provide an opportunity for new players to try the sport before committing to a three-month fall season.”

Porter added that this year’s jamboree was the best attended jamboree in terms of teams and roster size.

“Football is probably the fastest growing team sport in PG right now, due in large part to the launch of the BC Football Conference expansion team, the Prince George Kodiaks,” Porter added.

The Kodiaks had a presence at the jamboree, including some former CFL players.

The local secondary school football community is looking ahead, and is hoping to see Duchess Park return to participate in both the Varsity and Freshman divisions this fall, as well as DP Todd after a six-year absence.