Erin Baker will be the new Vice-Principal of Nechako Valley Secondary School (NVSS).

Baker has 19 years of experience within School District 91, beginning at Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary in 2003, before moving to NVSS the next year.

She taught Drama, Textiles, and several Careers-related classes until she moved into the Counselling department at the school in 2018.

Baker graduated from the University of Victoria in 2002, and recently completed a Master of Counselling from UNBC.

- Advertisement -

“Erin’s commitment and diverse background will continue to serve the school community, especially as we emerge from the pandemic,” said SD 91 Superintendent of Schools, Manu Madhok.

“Her counselling experience and working knowledge of NVSS are a benefit for staff, students, and families. It is great to see another long-time educator moving into a formal leadership position in SD91.”