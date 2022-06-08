Large portions of Northern BC saw Telus service go down yesterday (Tuesday) around noon.

A Telus spokesperson reached out and said the service disruption was due to a fire caused by a downed tree, which damaged phone lines and fibre optic cables.

Initial estimates for the repair on the Telus website was slated for late this morning, but the spokesperson noted that service was restored by 10 PM last night.

Home phones, mobile phones, and internet access were all affected by this outage, and the Telus website said this reached from Smithers, Burns Lake, Kitimat, and Hazelton, to Prince George.