Ovo by Cirque Du Soleil Tickets Giveaway

Enjoy the thrills of a high energy and high acrobatic show!

Enter for your chance to win a Pair of Tickets to see Ovo by Cirque Du Soleil June 30th – July 3rd, 2022 at the CN Centre in Prince George courtesy of Tickets North!

Ovo is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects, a non-stop riot of energy and movement. Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, Ovo explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.

Two lucky winners will be announced on Friday June 24th!

Offer ends June 23rd, 2022.


