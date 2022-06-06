The B-C River Forecast Centre has expanded its flood watches in northern B-C, as rain and a quickly-melting snowpack cause river levels to rise.

A flood watch was issued yesterday (Sunday) for the Liard River and its tributaries near Fort Nelson.

Watches remain in effect for the Skeena and Bulkley River watersheds.

Several low-lying areas have been ordered evacuated near Terrace, as the Skeena River begins to rise.

However, the Centre says the threat of flooding in areas farther south, in the Interior region, has declined.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire