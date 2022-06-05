$12 million over three years is being invested into the BC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program.

That’s according the Minister of Health Adrian Dix, who said they’ve seen an increased demand for this program.

“The government provides this funding to help lower income households, seniors, and pregnant individuals as well as our BC producers.”

“Over the next three years, $3 million will be used to add 1,750 additional seniors households to joining the program,” added Dix.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food said this will benefit almost 9,000 households this year.

The program reaches across 92 communities and 102 farmers markets in the province, including Prince George, Vanderhoof, Quesnel, and Smithers.

Recipients this year will also see an increase in their coupons.

The Ministry said people will receive $27 worth of coupons per week for 16 weeks, which is a $6 increase from last year.