Restaurant and bar sales in Canada surpass pre-pandemic benchmarks

By Brendan Pawliw
Photo credit Danika Sea/BC Restaurant and Food Services Association)

Statistics Canada said sales at bars and restaurants have finally surged past their pre-COVID levels.

The agency says total sales in the food services sector hit 6.8-billion dollars as of March, 4.9 percent higher than those recorded in March of 2019.

However, Restaurants Canada, which represents the industry, notes many owners took on high levels of debt to stay afloat during the pandemic.

It continues to call on governments to extend the deadlines for repaying financial assistance.

with files from Vista Radio news wire

