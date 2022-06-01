Statistics Canada said sales at bars and restaurants have finally surged past their pre-COVID levels.

The agency says total sales in the food services sector hit 6.8-billion dollars as of March, 4.9 percent higher than those recorded in March of 2019.

However, Restaurants Canada, which represents the industry, notes many owners took on high levels of debt to stay afloat during the pandemic.

It continues to call on governments to extend the deadlines for repaying financial assistance.

