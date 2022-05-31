Premier John Horgan says the only way to solve the health care issue in our province is with more funding from the federal government.

Horgan admits our hospitals are “teetering,”, especially in rural areas.

Several rural medical facilities have had to close some of their wards in recent months, due to staff shortages.

The premier says he’ll press Ottawa for more health care cash during the first ministers’ meeting set for July in Victoria.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire