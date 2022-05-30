Residents are being asked for their input on transit service along Highway 16.

The survey has been launched by BC Transit, Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako and the Regional District of Kitimat- Stikine.

A news release said that it will focus on understanding customer travel patterns and will solicit feedback on current schedules to better understand what is working and what can be improved.

The project will focus on the four main routes along Highway 16 from Terrace to Prince George:

Route 161 Burns Lake/Prince George

Route 162 Burns Lake/ Smithers

Route 163 Hazeltons/Smithers

Route 164 Hazeltons/Terrace

Paper copies of this survey have been mailed to residents in the RDBN and RDKS.

The results of the survey are being used to make future planning and scheduling decisions and will contribute towards a report that will be presented to the two regional districts.

Residents can also fill out the survey on BC Transits website and have until June 27.