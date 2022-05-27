Burns Lake has a new multi-millionaire.

Adele Gooding is taking home $2-million after winning the May 21st BC/49 draw.

She said the numbers she used (7, 17, 19, 26, 28, 30) are special to her.

“They’re good events that have happened in my life, all my kids birthdates,” Gooding said.

She said she was in disbelief when she found out that she was the winner, and that she couldn’t believe that it actually happened to her.

The ticket was purchased on the Sne C’al Yegh Gas Bar and Convenience store in the Burns Lake area.

Gooding added that she doesn’t regularly buy tickets at the store, and she just buys tickets every now and then.

“I’m going to pay off our mortgages, maybe go on a trip, and help my kids out, maybe invest a little bit,” Gooding said.

Gooding is the second $2-million winner in Northern BC this month. Colin Turick of Prince George won the BC/49 draw on May 14th.

Last year, British Columbians won more the $17 million in BC/49 prizes.