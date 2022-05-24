Williams Lake RCMP was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Stampede Grounds just before 7 on Sunday (May 22) evening.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said when Police arrived Emergency Health Services were there and treating people involved in the crash.

“During the investigation, police discover that a vehicle, a 1967 Kaiser 4X4, was attempting to climb a steep hill when it stalled near the top, rolled back down the hill, flipping on its roof trapping one of the four occupants in the vehicle.” Saunderson said, “An adult woman, a passenger, died at the scene. The remaining people suffered non-life threatening injuries.”

The investigation is ongoing, however, police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash.

– with files from Pat Mattews, My Cariboo Now staff