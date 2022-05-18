Pressure is growing on Soccer Canada to cancel an international game pitting Canada’s national soccer team against Iran next month.

The “friendly” is scheduled for June 5th at BC Place.

The families of the victims of Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 say the decision to invite the Iranian team to play in B-C is outrageous.

The airliner was shot down by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as it left Tehran on January 8th, 2020, killing all 176 people on board.

Fifty-five of them were Canadians.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it wasn’t a very good idea to invite the Iranian national squad…..but he won’t say if their visas will be cancelled.

