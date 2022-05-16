The Independent Investigations Office is looking into an incident in Prince George where a youth was injured.

Just after 10pm last night (Saturday), officers from the Prince George RCMP were conducting patrols of the CN Fair Grounds when they were flagged down by security staff, reporting a youth male was reportedly involved in a fight.

An officer approached the youth in connection with the assault investigation and indicated he was being detained.

Shortly after, the youth fled on foot and was subsequently struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Ospika Boulevard.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The Prince George RCMP is conducting a concurrent investigation into the initial incident.

The IIO is looking into the matter to try and determine whether the injuries sustained were as a result of police actions.