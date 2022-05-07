On May 5th, just after 11pm, Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a man who had appeared to have been stabbed multiple times on Midnight Drive in Williams Lake.

RCMP said frontline officers and BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) immediately attended and located the man suffering from serious injuries. He was then transported to hospital where, despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

The North District Major Crime Unit (ND MCU) has assumed conduct of the investigation and investigators have worked tirelessly on priority tasks. They are also working closely with Williams Lake RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.

ND MCU investigators are asking for any witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage from the area of Midnight Drive, from Thursday, May 5th between 9:30pm and 11:30pm.

Sargent Chris Manseau, Williams Lake RCMP Officer, added in a release “we are in the infancy stages of our investigation; however, the early indications suggest that this was a targeted attack, although a full determination has yet to be made.”

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

-Files by Zachary Barrowcliff, My Cariboo Now