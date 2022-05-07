On average, 141 speed-related crashes causing injury or death occur in B.C. every month throughout the Summer.

ICBC, in partnership with police, are launching a month long campaign to warn drivers that driving too fast, even in ideal conditions, can have tragic consequences.

“What we are hoping to do is remind the driving public to slow down as you are out and about on the roadways, and most likely, there will be more and more people using the roadways as the weather gets warmer,” said Ingrid Barkop, Road Safety and Community Coordinator.

“Camping season is just around the corner so there will be more people on the highway, so we’re just reminding people that speed does continue to be the number one contributing factor for car crash fatalities.”

During the Victoria Day long weekend, Barkop says an average of 20 are injured in 120 crashes in the North Central region of B.C..

“These collisions are preventable just by reducing your speed and being more aware of your driving habits,” she said.

Barkop added that typically speed limits are designed for bare, dry roads or ideal driving conditions.

“In inclement conditions like torrential rains, even sleet at this time of the year, it’s always good practice to slow your driving, to drive according to road conditions.”

Throughout the month, police will be targeting speeding drivers, and speed watch volunteers will be set up in communities across B.C. to remind drivers of the speed they’re travelling.