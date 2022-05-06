File Photo from September 2018 - Red on trees in the Bulkley-Nechako region indicate a fire guard during an active blaze | My Nechako Valley Now Staff

Funding for emergency preparedness is coming to the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District.

The money is coming from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, which is a suite of programs divided into several funding streams.

“Community emergency preparedness funding is critical to the continued development and modernization of emergency support services in our communities,” said Gerry Thiessen, board chair, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

“Emergency support services volunteers are the first point of contact for residents upon evacuation in an emergency event, and ensuring they are prepared and well-supported to provide compassionate, efficient services is key in getting evacuees the support they need in a stressful situation. The supplies purchased with this fund will make a significant difference to volunteers and emergency support services in our region.”

$77,694.68 is coming to the regional district, including Burns Lake, Fort St. James, Granisle, and Vanderhoof for team modernization and development.

In total, more than 50 First Nations and local governments across the province are receiving more than $1.9 million to help improve emergency support services in their communities.