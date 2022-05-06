The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has remained steady in Northern Health.

BC Health officials said 20 people were reported up to April 30th, but that doesn’t mean the number didn’t rise provincially.

The most notable change was seen in Vancouver Coastal Health, which went from 58 people in the hospital with the virus the week prior, to 90.

In total, the number of hospital admissions across the province rose from 355 to 375.

50 people across BC have died due to the virus (one was from the north), which is up by eight compared to the week before.

– with files from Brody Langager, MyPGNow.com staff