(Photo supplied by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for the Province of British Columbia)

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies and the Cariboo-Prince George ridings could see a reconfiguration due to some changes in the Southern Interior.

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for BC is suggesting that more of P.G. should be moved over to the Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies riding.

Cariboo-Prince George would cover less area from the city, but would encapsulate more of the Southern Interior.

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies would have a population of 116,962 people, and would consist of:

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality

The Peace River Regional District

The District of Mackenzie

The villages of Mcbride and Valemount

Fraser Fort-George electoral areas A, D, F, G, and H

and the area northerly and easterly of the line on the map below:

Cariboo-Prince George would encompass the part of PG that lies southerly and westerly of the line in the map above, would have a population of 117,160, and cover:

Fraser-Fort George electoral areas C and E

parts of the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District comprising of electoral area F, and the District Municipality of Vanderhoof

The Cariboo Regional District

Northern BC residents can still have their voice heard on the proposal on May 9th.

A meeting is being held in PG at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham starting at 12 PM, and another meeting will be held in Vanderhoof at the Nechako Senior Friendship Centre starting at 4:30 PM.

A virtual meeting was held for both the North and the Interior yesterday (Tuesday) evening.