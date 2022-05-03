(Olena Kramarenko (left) along with her mother Lilia Huzenko (middle) and two children (middle) arrived in PG from Ukraine on Tuesday. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com)

Prince George has welcomed a family of Ukrainian refugees with open arms.

Olena Kramarenko along with her six-year-old daughter, one-year-old son, and her mother Lilia Huzenko touched down at YXS today (Tuesday).

They were met by a wave of supporters, which included members of the Share Hope Refugee Sponsorship Committee and Prince George for Ukraine.

In addition, the family will be staying with their host Michelle Gaudet who has opened her home before during times of crisis.

“I have billeted wildfire evacuees in the past and so it was sort of first nature to help displaced people come to Canada but I have this space available and is something I am familiar with.”

“We are all watching the news in horror and just feeling kind of helpless in not being able to do anything about it. This is just one of the avenues that we were able to help so I am glad I have the privilege to be able to do that right now.”

Father Andrii Chornenkyi of the St. George’s Ukrainian Catholic Church stated Olena’s family has been quite pleased by the Canadian hospitality.

“She is very pleased to be here in Canada and is very impressed with how welcoming Canadians have been. People on the way to Prince George were friendly and she is very impressed.”

“It’s very confusing to think about everything that is happening in Ukraine. But she along with other families are not trying to focus on what is going on in Ukraine but on the future and your kids and how you are going to help them.”

Following a layover in Calgary, Kramarenko and her family arrived at YXS via the Vancouver International Airport on an Air Canada aircraft.

Kramarenko is a lawyer by trade in Ukraine but isn’t quite sure what she will be doing for work while in Prince George but is thankful to be in a much safer place.

“Of course, I am afraid but I am happy to be in a safe place, and my children hope to have a good time here. It’s a good start for them and I’m happy.”

“I didn’t plan for this. I don’t know how long the war will last in Ukraine but I just want to be in a safe place for a time with my children. But if this stay is going to be for a long time, I must begin to live my life again.”

Our city has welcomed several refugees in the past few weeks.

On Tuesday, the BC Government announced that any newcomers arriving will have better access to labor-market services, trauma counselling, and coordinated community connections through a one-time investment of $15 million to settlement-service organizations across the province.

The funding will be dispersed over two years with a million of that going to community cultural organizations that are supporting displaced Ukrainians and new refugees.

You can find the release here.

Furthermore, those displaced from war-torn Ukraine also have access to immediate Medical Services Plan (MSP) coverage.

They need to hold visas issued under the federal Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel in order to qualify.